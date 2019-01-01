QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
330.5K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
251.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:57AM
Diego Pellicer Worldwide Inc is a real estate and consumer retail development company. Principally, it is focused on acquiring and developing real estate properties for the purpose of leasing to licensed marijuana operators in the United States. The company provides space for growing, processing, recreational and medical retail sales space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers, processors, dispensary and recreational store operators. Additionally, it also offers wholesale distribution of branded non-marijuana clothing and accessories.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diego Pellicer Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCPK: DPWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diego Pellicer Worldwide's (DPWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diego Pellicer Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diego Pellicer Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW)?

A

The stock price for Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCPK: DPWW) is $0.008 last updated Today at 5:00:06 PM.

Q

Does Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diego Pellicer Worldwide.

Q

When is Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCPK:DPWW) reporting earnings?

A

Diego Pellicer Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diego Pellicer Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Diego Pellicer Worldwide (DPWW) operate in?

A

Diego Pellicer Worldwide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.