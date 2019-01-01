QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

SLM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLM (SLMBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SLM's (SLMBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SLM (SLMBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SLM

Q

Current Stock Price for SLM (SLMBP)?

A

The stock price for SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) is $55.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLM (SLMBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) reporting earnings?

A

SLM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SLM (SLMBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLM.

Q

What sector and industry does SLM (SLMBP) operate in?

A

SLM is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.