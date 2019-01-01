|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SLM’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
There is no analysis for SLM
The stock price for SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) is $55.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
SLM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SLM.
SLM is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.