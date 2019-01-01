FieldPoint Petroleum Corp is a US based company operates in oil and natural gas business. The business activity of the group includes acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. It holds an interest in properties such as Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field, New Mexico and others. Geographically activities are conducted generally through the region of United States.