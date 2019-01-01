QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.14 - 1.18
Vol / Avg.
268.9K/270.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
299.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
4.65
EPS
0.03
Shares
260.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gear Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas; Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Central Alberta Light/Medium Oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gear Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gear Energy (GENGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gear Energy (OTCQX: GENGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gear Energy's (GENGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gear Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Gear Energy (GENGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gear Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Gear Energy (GENGF)?

A

The stock price for Gear Energy (OTCQX: GENGF) is $1.15281 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gear Energy (GENGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gear Energy.

Q

When is Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) reporting earnings?

A

Gear Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gear Energy (GENGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gear Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gear Energy (GENGF) operate in?

A

Gear Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.