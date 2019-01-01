QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
BellRock Brands Inc manufactures and develops cannabis-related consumer packaged products. The product portfolio includes adult-use topicals, confectionery, edibles, beverages, and concentrates.

BellRock Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BellRock Brands (DXBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BellRock Brands (OTCEM: DXBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BellRock Brands's (DXBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BellRock Brands.

Q

What is the target price for BellRock Brands (DXBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BellRock Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for BellRock Brands (DXBRF)?

A

The stock price for BellRock Brands (OTCEM: DXBRF) is $0.01 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:18:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BellRock Brands (DXBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BellRock Brands.

Q

When is BellRock Brands (OTCEM:DXBRF) reporting earnings?

A

BellRock Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BellRock Brands (DXBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BellRock Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does BellRock Brands (DXBRF) operate in?

A

BellRock Brands is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.