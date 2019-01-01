QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Plandai Biotechnology Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the production of proprietary botanical extracts for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The company grows the green tea used in its Phytofare Catechin production. Plandaí uses a proprietary extraction process that is engineered to yield bioavailable products of pharmaceutical-grade purity. The products of the company include Phytofare Catechin Complex, a green-tea derived extract, is a commercial product in the Phytofare brand and has clinical data supporting its use in multiple potential wellness applications.

Plandai Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK: PLPL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Plandai Biotechnology's (PLPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plandai Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plandai Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL)?

A

The stock price for Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK: PLPL) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:05:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plandai Biotechnology.

Q

When is Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK:PLPL) reporting earnings?

A

Plandai Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plandai Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Plandai Biotechnology (PLPL) operate in?

A

Plandai Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.