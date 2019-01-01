Plandai Biotechnology Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the production of proprietary botanical extracts for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The company grows the green tea used in its Phytofare Catechin production. Plandaí uses a proprietary extraction process that is engineered to yield bioavailable products of pharmaceutical-grade purity. The products of the company include Phytofare Catechin Complex, a green-tea derived extract, is a commercial product in the Phytofare brand and has clinical data supporting its use in multiple potential wellness applications.