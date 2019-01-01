GSRX Industries Inc is a vertically integrated retail, production, and cultivation firm which provides unique medical and adult-use cannabis products. The dispensaries are located in Puerto Rico and California. The company generates revenue by selling medical cannabis, edibles, and paraphernalia, including, oils, lotions, THC pills, vaporizers, rigs, grinders, t-shirts, hats, logo items, and bongs and pipes with a vaporizer. Its geographical segments include California, Tennessee, Texas, and Puerto Rico, out of which a vast majority is generated from Puerto Rico.