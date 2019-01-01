QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
GSRX Industries Inc is a vertically integrated retail, production, and cultivation firm which provides unique medical and adult-use cannabis products. The dispensaries are located in Puerto Rico and California. The company generates revenue by selling medical cannabis, edibles, and paraphernalia, including, oils, lotions, THC pills, vaporizers, rigs, grinders, t-shirts, hats, logo items, and bongs and pipes with a vaporizer. Its geographical segments include California, Tennessee, Texas, and Puerto Rico, out of which a vast majority is generated from Puerto Rico.

GSRX Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GSRX Industries (GSRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GSRX Industries (OTCEM: GSRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GSRX Industries's (GSRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GSRX Industries.

Q

What is the target price for GSRX Industries (GSRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GSRX Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for GSRX Industries (GSRX)?

A

The stock price for GSRX Industries (OTCEM: GSRX) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:41:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GSRX Industries (GSRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GSRX Industries.

Q

When is GSRX Industries (OTCEM:GSRX) reporting earnings?

A

GSRX Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GSRX Industries (GSRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GSRX Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does GSRX Industries (GSRX) operate in?

A

GSRX Industries is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.