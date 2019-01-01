QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
China CGame Inc through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of structural glass and light structure building systems in China, Australia, southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China CGame Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China CGame (CCGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China CGame (OTCEM: CCGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China CGame's (CCGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China CGame.

Q

What is the target price for China CGame (CCGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China CGame

Q

Current Stock Price for China CGame (CCGM)?

A

The stock price for China CGame (OTCEM: CCGM) is $0.01 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:34:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China CGame (CCGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China CGame.

Q

When is China CGame (OTCEM:CCGM) reporting earnings?

A

China CGame does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China CGame (CCGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China CGame.

Q

What sector and industry does China CGame (CCGM) operate in?

A

China CGame is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.