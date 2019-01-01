QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc develops wellness products. It is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of HemCon's wound care products. The wound care treatment products focused on superior hemostasis and infection control technology targeting a wide range of professional medical such as interventional cardiology, surgery, dialysis, post-procedure recovery, trauma, military and first responder's applications. Its products are designed to improve health advocacy and medical outcomes. Geographically operations are functioned through the region of United States.

Tristar Wellness Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tristar Wellness Solns (OTCEM: TWSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tristar Wellness Solns's (TWSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tristar Wellness Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tristar Wellness Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI)?

A

The stock price for Tristar Wellness Solns (OTCEM: TWSI) is $0.0026 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:49:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tristar Wellness Solns.

Q

When is Tristar Wellness Solns (OTCEM:TWSI) reporting earnings?

A

Tristar Wellness Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tristar Wellness Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Tristar Wellness Solns (TWSI) operate in?

A

Tristar Wellness Solns is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.