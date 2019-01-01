Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc develops wellness products. It is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of HemCon's wound care products. The wound care treatment products focused on superior hemostasis and infection control technology targeting a wide range of professional medical such as interventional cardiology, surgery, dialysis, post-procedure recovery, trauma, military and first responder's applications. Its products are designed to improve health advocacy and medical outcomes. Geographically operations are functioned through the region of United States.