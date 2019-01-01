QQQ
Range
1.94 - 1.95
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 2.42
Mkt Cap
459M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.95
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
236.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:19AM
Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

Foran Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foran Mining (FMCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foran Mining (OTCQX: FMCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foran Mining's (FMCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foran Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Foran Mining (FMCXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Foran Mining (OTCQX: FMCXF) was reported by BMO Capital on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.75 expecting FMCXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Foran Mining (FMCXF)?

A

The stock price for Foran Mining (OTCQX: FMCXF) is $1.938 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:11:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foran Mining (FMCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foran Mining.

Q

When is Foran Mining (OTCQX:FMCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Foran Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foran Mining (FMCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foran Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Foran Mining (FMCXF) operate in?

A

Foran Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.