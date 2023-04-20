Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $16.81 billion.

• Nokia NOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion.

• Home BancShares HOMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $253.69 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $266.02 million.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $602.29 million.

• Heritage Financial HFWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $68.63 million.

• Union Pacific UNP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.

• Webster Finl WBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $606.37 million.

• Watsco WSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Comerica CMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $966.85 million.

• AutoNation AN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.74 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $104.02 million.

• Pool POOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $14.03 billion.

• AT&T T is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $30.26 billion.

• Banc of California BANC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $78.64 million.

• Genuine Parts GPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• KeyCorp KEY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Herc Hldgs HRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $732.80 million.

• D.R. Horton DHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Virtu Finl VIRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $325.93 million.

• Truist Finl TFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.

• Nucor NUE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $100.86 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $131.79 million.

• Iridium Comms IRDM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $188.10 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $102.63 million.

• Huntington Bancshares HBAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Rite Aid RAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

• SuperCom SPCB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs LANV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Senstar Tech SNT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Badger Meter BMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $143.57 million.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $170.83 million.

• Forestar Group FOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $215.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WR Berkley WRB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $97.59 million.

• Knight-Swift KNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• PPG Indus PPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $30.59 million.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $202.55 million.

• Valmont Industries VMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Associated Banc ASB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $346.19 million.

• Hilltop Hldgs HTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.

• Cathay General CATY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $207.47 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $192.73 million.

• First Financial Bancor FFBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $204.24 million.

• OceanFirst Financial OCFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $107.61 million.

• SEI Inv SEIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $467.83 million.

• Bank OZK OZK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $353.68 million.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• 1st Source SRCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $92.96 million.

• Five Point Holdings FPH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $740 thousand.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

