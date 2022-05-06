QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 5:13 AM | 9 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $95.03 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $90.49 million.

• Sprott SII is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ocugen OCGN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Orthofix Medical OFIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.35 million.

• Hyzon Motors HYZN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.04 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $257.72 million.

• Calumet Specialty CLMT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $841.30 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment MITT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.01 million.

• Athersys ATHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $690.00 thousand.

• Capital Product Partners CPLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $118.02 million.

• TransAlta TAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $424.88 million.

• Vistra VST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• TELUS TU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Fluor FLR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Brookfield Bus BBU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enbridge ENB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $792.27 million.

• AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Under Armour UAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Brookfield Business BBUC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spire SR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $843.75 million.

• Telesat TSAT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.72 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OFS Capital OFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.

• Guild Holdings GHLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $286.99 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $83.84 million.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $246.15 million.

• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $317.80 million.

• Innovid CTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.37 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Construction Partners ROAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $217.66 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.52 million.

• Meridian Bioscience VIVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $99.54 million.

• Immunogen IMGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $21.47 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $377.83 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $547.37 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ChannelAdvisor ECOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $42.08 million.

• inTest INTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• O2Micro Intl OIIM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Century Casinos CNTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.10 million.

• Gray Television GTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $803.97 million.

• Essent Gr ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $567.16 million.

• NRG Energy NRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Proto Labs PRLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $122.02 million.

• Koppers Hldgs KOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $426.67 million.

• ACM Research ACMR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AdvanSix ASIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $481.77 million.

• Interface TILE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $283.83 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $460.38 million.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Global Partners GLP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Cigna CI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion.

• DraftKings DKNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $414.36 million.

• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $116.66 million.

• Under Armour UA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Blonder Tongue BDR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ING Groep ING is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stagwell STGW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

