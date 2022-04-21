Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Heritage Financial HFWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $53.22 million.

• Home BancShares HOMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $161.39 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $109.09 million.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $82.59 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $164.07 million.

• NextEra Energy Partners NEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $319.92 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $108.01 million.

• Pool POOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Pentair PNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $951.30 million.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• BankUnited BKU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $236.88 million.

• Snap-on SNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Nucor NUE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.29 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.

• Union Pacific UNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

• NextEra Energy NEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares HBAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Dover DOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Sonoco Products SON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Xerox Holdings XRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Danaher DHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Banc of California BANC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $77.05 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• AutoNation AN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.

• American Airlines Group AAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.40 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

• Safehold SAFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $58.78 million.

• Herc Holdings HRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $554.02 million.

• Watsco WSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $418.44 million.

• Genuine Parts GPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• KeyCorp KEY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $189.64 million.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $663.65 million.

• Dow DOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $14.48 billion.

• Synovus Finl SNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $499.11 million.

• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $29.53 billion.

• WNS (Hldgs) WNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $265.53 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hilltop Holdings HTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $101.65 million.

• First Financial Bancorp FFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $151.70 million.

• SVB Finl Gr SIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.66 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Western Alliance WAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $542.64 million.

• Bank OZK OZK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $277.05 million.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Associated Banc ASB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $268.54 million.

• Boston Beer Co SAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $447.88 million.

• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.22 million.

• Vicor VICR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $94.57 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Snap SNAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Forestar Group FOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $375.90 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trustco Bank TRST is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $186.98 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• WSFS Financial WSFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $133.78 million.

• UFP Industries UFPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $52.29 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $166.27 million.

• Qualtrics International XM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $325.60 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.