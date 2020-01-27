Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 100 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) .

. Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) traded down 5.3% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $264.32 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.

Southern (NYSE: SO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.56 on Monday morning, moving up 0.3%.

American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares hit $67.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.37%.

Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.27. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC: MITEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.24 Monday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.39. Shares traded down 0.78%.

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $131.21. Shares traded down 0.54%.

American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares were down 0.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.74 for a change of down 0.27%.

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.88. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.41 for a change of up 0.15%.

Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares hit a yearly high of $16.47. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares set a new yearly high of $35.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.77.

Polyus (OTC: OPYGY) shares broke to $61.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.54%.

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares set a new yearly high of $71.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares set a new yearly high of $117.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.11 on Monday morning, moving down 0.17%.

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC: GJNSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.09 Monday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.40 Monday. The stock was up 12.46% for the day.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.32.

Polymetal International (OTC: POYYF) shares broke to $16.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.53%.

Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares broke to $32.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.

Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMF) shares broke to $28.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.87%.

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.62. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

CALBEE (OTC: CBCFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.35 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit a yearly high of $4.40. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.65. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

Altran Technologies (OTC: ALTKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.93%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.64. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares hit $4.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit a yearly high of $127.77. The stock traded up 4.25% on the session.

Advanced Disposal Servs (NYSE: ADSW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.02 with a daily change of down 0.05%.

Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) shares were up 0.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.51 for a change of up 0.18%.

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares broke to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares hit $29.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares set a new yearly high of $57.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.63 with a daily change of up 0.16%.

Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.

Hudson's Bay (OTC: HBAYF) shares hit $8.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.17. The stock traded up 23.81% on the session.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares were up 0.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.80 for a change of up 0.36%.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.38%.

XP Power (OTC: XPPLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares hit $14.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Monday, moving up 0.21%.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.74. Shares traded up 4.21%.

BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares were up 0.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.75 for a change of up 0.23%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares set a new yearly high of $14.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.34. Shares traded up 0.37%.

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares hit a yearly high of $13.84. The stock traded flat% on the session.

Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares were up 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.46.

Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.36%.

Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MIY) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.15 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.09%.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 0.54%.

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares broke to $13.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.22. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit $8.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.3%.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares set a new yearly high of $13.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.27. Shares traded up 0.03%.

BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.09.

Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) shares set a new yearly high of $4.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.59 on Monday, moving up 29.25%.

Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.

Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.73 with a daily change of up 0.57%.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares were up 1.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.69.

Quarterhill (OTC: QTRHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.52 Monday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

Water Oasis Group (OTC: WOSSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Monday morning, moving up 5.52%.

GoGold Resources (OTC: GLG

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares broke to $15.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.51%.

shares broke to $15.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.51%. Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.41.

shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.41. Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares broke to $9.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 46.96%.

shares broke to $9.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 46.96%. Kuros Biosciences (OTC: CSBTF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 20.97%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 20.97%. Medicrea International (OTC: MRNTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.25 on Monday morning, moving up 1.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.25 on Monday morning, moving up 1.19%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.67.

shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.67. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.79 on Monday morning, moving up 20.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.79 on Monday morning, moving up 20.48%. Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Monday, moving up 4.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Monday, moving up 4.36%. Where Food Comes From (OTC: WFCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.22 with a daily change of down 0.57%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.22 with a daily change of down 0.57%. Reconnaissance Energy (OTC: LGDOF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.71 this morning. The stock was up 8.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.71 this morning. The stock was up 8.97% on the session. Plant Health Care (OTC: PLHCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 24.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 24.21% on the session. DLT Resolution (OTC: DLTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.55. Shares traded up 1.96%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.55. Shares traded up 1.96%. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.20. The stock was up 63.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $2.20. The stock was up 63.26% for the day. Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares were up 82.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.91.

shares were up 82.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.91. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.11 on Monday morning, moving up 189.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.11 on Monday morning, moving up 189.15%. MedMira (OTC: MMIRF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 15.54%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 15.54%. Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares broke to $4.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 33.45%.

shares broke to $4.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 33.45%. Infinite Lithium (OTC: ARXRF) shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.08.

shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. Goldcliff Resource (OTC: GCFFF) shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of up 0.43%.

shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of up 0.43%. AdvanSource Biomaterials (OTC: ASNB) shares broke to $0.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.94%.

shares broke to $0.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.94%. Powerstorm Holdings (OTC: PSTO) shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.31.

shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.31. 1st Prestige Wealth Mgmt (OTC: FPWM) shares set a new yearly high of $1.27 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.27 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 60.87% for the day.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.