Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd manufactures construction machinery, transportation machinery, and other equipment and devices. Its main product line is hydraulic excavators, and many models and sizes are offered to customers. In addition, the company markets shovels, trucks, cranes, and other specialized machines. Technology and operating management systems are developed to cater to customer needs and enhance control of the equipment. Hitachi has dealers located in various regions to provide support programs with highly-trained technicians, and other service centers provide spare parts and individual components. The majority of revenue is derived from Asia, but the company does have a material sales footprint in the Americas and Europe.