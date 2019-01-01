Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Chile, China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and the Rest of the world.