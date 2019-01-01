QQQ
Range
1.65 - 1.71
Vol / Avg.
9.9K/19.4K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.26%
52 Wk
1.73 - 2.34
Mkt Cap
194.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
113.8M
Outstanding
Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Chile, China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and the Rest of the world.

Quarterhill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quarterhill (QTRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quarterhill (OTCQX: QTRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quarterhill's (QTRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quarterhill.

Q

What is the target price for Quarterhill (QTRHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quarterhill (OTCQX: QTRHF) was reported by Raymond James on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting QTRHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quarterhill (QTRHF)?

A

The stock price for Quarterhill (OTCQX: QTRHF) is $1.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quarterhill (QTRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quarterhill.

Q

When is Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Quarterhill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quarterhill (QTRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quarterhill.

Q

What sector and industry does Quarterhill (QTRHF) operate in?

A

Quarterhill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.