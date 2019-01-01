Water Oasis Group Ltd provides beauty and related wellness services. It provides general, specialist, and medical beauty services to high-end, mid-range, and mass-market consumer sectors for men and women. The firm operates through two business segments. The Product segment is mainly engaged in the retailing of skincare products under the brand names of h2o+, Erno Laszlo, and Glycel. The Services segment is engaged in the provision of services in beauty centers, spas, and medical beauty centers mainly under the brand names of Oasis Spa, Oasis Beauty, and Oasis Homme. It generates a majority of its revenue from the service segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.