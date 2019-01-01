QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.24/7.40%
52 Wk
3.02 - 3.55
Mkt Cap
234.9M
Payout Ratio
142.86
Open
P/E
19.44
EPS
0.1
Shares
73.4M
Outstanding
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust based in Canada. Its operating segment includes Retail, Office and Industrial. The trust generates a majority of its revenue from the Retail and Office Segment. Its operating revenue consists of rental income.

BTB REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BTB REIT (BTBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BTB REIT's (BTBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BTB REIT.

Q

What is the target price for BTB REIT (BTBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BTB REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for BTB REIT (BTBIF)?

A

The stock price for BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) is $3.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:14:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BTB REIT (BTBIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) reporting earnings?

A

BTB REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BTB REIT (BTBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BTB REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does BTB REIT (BTBIF) operate in?

A

BTB REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.