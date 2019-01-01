MedMira Inc is a biotechnology company that is engaged in the business of research, development, and manufacturing of rapid diagnostics and technologies. The product line of the company includes RevealHIV which detects antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 in whole blood, serum or plasma; H Pylori which detects antibodies in serum, plasma, and whole blood; syphilis which detects treponema pallidum antibodies in serum, plasma, and whole blood; among other products. The majority of the revenue is generated from North America.