Range
14.87 - 15.39
Vol / Avg.
44.2K/138.9K
Div / Yield
0.31/2.01%
52 Wk
13.34 - 18.76
Mkt Cap
19.9B
Payout Ratio
34.61
Open
15.39
P/E
17.81
EPS
23.92
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Mitsubishi Estate is one of the three big Japanese real estate companies. Around two thirds of its operating profit comes from leasing office space in Japan, where half of its portfolio is concentrated in the prime Marunouchi/Otemachi district between Tokyo station and the Imperial Palace. Mitsubishi Estate's predecessor originally bought this land from the government in 1890, and the company sees itself as steward of the showcase area's long-term development, rarely if ever selling any properties there.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210
REV2.865B

Analyst Ratings

Mitsubishi Estate Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCPK: MITEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Estate Co's (MITEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Estate Co.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Estate Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCPK: MITEY) is $15.01 last updated Today at 4:11:04 PM.

Q

Does Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCPK:MITEY) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Estate Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Estate Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Estate Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.