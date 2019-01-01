QQQ
Kuros Biosciences Ltd is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of bio-pharmaceutical products for use in the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases. The company is also developing a family of bone healing products to address indications in trauma, and spine as well as sealants which provides reliable closure of tissue membranes to ensure functional integrity after surgery or trauma. The pipeline products of the company are Synthetic Orthobiologics, Fibrin Orthobiologics, and Sealants. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Kuros Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuros Biosciences (OTCEM: CSBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kuros Biosciences's (CSBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuros Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuros Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF)?

A

The stock price for Kuros Biosciences (OTCEM: CSBTF) is $2.55 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 13:33:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuros Biosciences.

Q

When is Kuros Biosciences (OTCEM:CSBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kuros Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuros Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuros Biosciences (CSBTF) operate in?

A

Kuros Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.