Kuros Biosciences Ltd is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of bio-pharmaceutical products for use in the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases. The company is also developing a family of bone healing products to address indications in trauma, and spine as well as sealants which provides reliable closure of tissue membranes to ensure functional integrity after surgery or trauma. The pipeline products of the company are Synthetic Orthobiologics, Fibrin Orthobiologics, and Sealants. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.