XP Power Ltd is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components. The company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies, and DC-DC converters. Its operating segments are Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Industrial Technology, and Healthcare. Its product categories include AC to DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, High voltage power supplies, Radio Frequency (RF) power systems, 3 Phase power supplies, and EMI Filters. The geographical segments of the company are North America, United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Other countries.