Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.3/1.83%
52 Wk
65.05 - 77
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
49.15
49.15
Open
-
P/E
27.77
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
XP Power Ltd is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components. The company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies, and DC-DC converters. Its operating segments are Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Industrial Technology, and Healthcare. Its product categories include AC to DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, High voltage power supplies, Radio Frequency (RF) power systems, 3 Phase power supplies, and EMI Filters. The geographical segments of the company are North America, United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Other countries.

XP Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XP Power (XPPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XP Power (OTCPK: XPPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XP Power's (XPPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XP Power.

Q

What is the target price for XP Power (XPPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XP Power

Q

Current Stock Price for XP Power (XPPLF)?

A

The stock price for XP Power (OTCPK: XPPLF) is $70.64 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XP Power (XPPLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) reporting earnings?

A

XP Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XP Power (XPPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XP Power.

Q

What sector and industry does XP Power (XPPLF) operate in?

A

XP Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.