Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on ophthalmic products. The company reports two primary operating segments: prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and other. The pharmaceuticals segment includes over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, while the other segment includes medical devices. The vast majority of Santen's revenue is derived from its prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals segment, which manufactures and distributes prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals. Most of Santen's sales are generated in Japan, followed by other Asian countries.

Santen Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: SNPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santen Pharmaceutical's (SNPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santen Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santen Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF)?

A

The stock price for Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: SNPHF) is $11.2199 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santen Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SNPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Santen Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santen Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHF) operate in?

A

Santen Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.