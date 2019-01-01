QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
412.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
40.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc manages its beverage portfolio and is developing new technologies to expand CBD infusions across the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sectors. PAPA Vodka is a CBD-infused vodka and the company's flagship product. The company's portfolio also includes other whiskeys and vodka. It combines global spirits expertise and grows in the CBD infused space and traditional alcoholic branded beverage market entrance experience.

Charlestowne Premium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charlestowne Premium (FPWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charlestowne Premium (OTCEM: FPWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charlestowne Premium's (FPWM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charlestowne Premium.

Q

What is the target price for Charlestowne Premium (FPWM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charlestowne Premium

Q

Current Stock Price for Charlestowne Premium (FPWM)?

A

The stock price for Charlestowne Premium (OTCEM: FPWM) is $0.0102 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:04:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charlestowne Premium (FPWM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charlestowne Premium.

Q

When is Charlestowne Premium (OTCEM:FPWM) reporting earnings?

A

Charlestowne Premium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charlestowne Premium (FPWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charlestowne Premium.

Q

What sector and industry does Charlestowne Premium (FPWM) operate in?

A

Charlestowne Premium is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.