Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/2.20%
52 Wk
21.6 - 26.73
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
36.38
Open
-
P/E
18.02
EPS
41.55
Shares
130.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Calbee, listed in 2011, is a leader in Japan's snack food industry with nearly 54% of the domestic market. Potato snacks, including chips and the company's original Jagarico and Jagabee potato strips, are a core strength, demonstrated by a dominant 71% share in potato chips. Growth in the Frugra brand, the best-selling cereal product with a 38% share in the domestic cereal market, is the latest growth driver in China. The overseas business, constituting 16% of group sales, has been undergoing restructuring since the partnership with Tingyi and PepsiCo unwound. Apart from China and the U.S., Indonesia and the U.K. are emerging as new growth drivers. Easing competition should end losses in Indonesia while the integration of Calbee U.K. and Seabrook will enhance cost efficiencies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CALBEE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CALBEE (CBCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CALBEE (OTCPK: CBCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CALBEE's (CBCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CALBEE.

Q

What is the target price for CALBEE (CBCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CALBEE

Q

Current Stock Price for CALBEE (CBCFF)?

A

The stock price for CALBEE (OTCPK: CBCFF) is $21.6 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 16:42:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CALBEE (CBCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CALBEE.

Q

When is CALBEE (OTCPK:CBCFF) reporting earnings?

A

CALBEE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CALBEE (CBCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CALBEE.

Q

What sector and industry does CALBEE (CBCFF) operate in?

A

CALBEE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.