Calbee, listed in 2011, is a leader in Japan's snack food industry with nearly 54% of the domestic market. Potato snacks, including chips and the company's original Jagarico and Jagabee potato strips, are a core strength, demonstrated by a dominant 71% share in potato chips. Growth in the Frugra brand, the best-selling cereal product with a 38% share in the domestic cereal market, is the latest growth driver in China. The overseas business, constituting 16% of group sales, has been undergoing restructuring since the partnership with Tingyi and PepsiCo unwound. Apart from China and the U.S., Indonesia and the U.K. are emerging as new growth drivers. Easing competition should end losses in Indonesia while the integration of Calbee U.K. and Seabrook will enhance cost efficiencies.