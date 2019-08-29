Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Before 10 am Thursday, 89 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGY).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was James Maritime Holdings (OTC: JMTM)
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR)'s shares gained the least, actually falling 37.5% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.34 Thursday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.61. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $198.00 for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.07%.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) shares were up 2.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.79 for a change of up 2.15%.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDF) shares broke to $188.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
  • Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.80.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.50.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares were up 1.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.88 for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Advanced Info Service (OTC: AVIFY) shares were up 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.85.
  • Danone (OTC: DANOY) shares broke to $18.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.49.
  • Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTC: SBMFF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.44.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 1.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.73.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.50. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to $113.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
  • ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.61%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit $145.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $311.67 Thursday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to $147.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $151.62 with a daily change of up 9.18%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares hit a yearly high of $86.68. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.15 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Tsingtao Brewery (OTC: TSGTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Thursday, moving up 1.69%.
  • China Resources Beer (OTC: CRHKY) shares hit a yearly high of $11.47. The stock traded up 4.27% on the session.
  • Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.98. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $159.70. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.36.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.69. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.06.
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.23 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI-A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $112.56 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.31. The stock traded up 17.38% on the session.
  • Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares hit a yearly high of $146.50. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a yearly high of $15.14. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares were up 1.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.23.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBIP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.33 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Idorsia (OTC: IDRSF) shares were up 10.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.30.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.77.
  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.51 with a daily change of up 2.57%.
  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • DeNA (OTC: DNACF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.57 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.98%.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.95%.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares set a new yearly high of $17.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.35 with a daily change of down 1.36%.
  • Shandong Weigao Group (OTC: SHWGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.12 with a daily change of up 17.05%.
  • Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.77. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.00. Shares traded up 2.0%.
  • Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.14 with a daily change of down 1.01%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit $22.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded up 1.57%.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares hit $37.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.
  • NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.64.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.20.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65 for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.58 Thursday. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.34. Shares traded up 1.71%.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.92%.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.06. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
  • Abitibi Royalties (OTC: ATBYF) shares set a new yearly high of $10.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
  • Clarke (OTC: CLKFF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.82. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.33. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.64%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $9.98. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.14. The stock traded up 12.73% on the session.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.22.
  • Precious Metals (OTC: PMMTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.35. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Southern Silver Explr (OTC: SSVFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.21 on Thursday, moving up 3.8%.
  • Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTC: GPPRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.29. The stock traded down 1.6% on the session.
  • Celerity Solutions (OTC: CLTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.92%.
  • Duke Mountain Resources (OTC: DKMR) shares were down 37.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45 for a change of down 37.5%.
  • American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 7.59% on the session.
  • Winston Gold (OTC: WGMCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.10. The stock traded up 110.73% on the session.
  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.22 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0012 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Global Boatworks Holdings (OTC: GBBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.20. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • James Maritime Holdings (OTC: JMTM) shares were up 259.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.55.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

