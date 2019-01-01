Pernod Ricard is the world's second-largest spirits maker by volume, behind Diageo. The firm's key markets are Europe, the United States, and Asia. Pernod's key spirits brands include Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet scotch whisky, Jameson Irish whiskey, Malibu rum, and Martell cognac. The firm's strategic wine portfolio, which represented around 5% of fiscal 2021 revenue among the group's focus brands, includes Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouet.