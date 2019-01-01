QQQ
Range
15.98 - 15.98
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/26.6K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.75%
52 Wk
13.96 - 18.95
Mkt Cap
25.9B
Payout Ratio
19.22
Open
15.98
P/E
38.69
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
CR Beer is a subsidiary of China Resources Holdings. The company disposed of all of its nonbeer businesses in 2015 and became a pure beer player. The flagship brand Snow is the largest single beer brand worldwide in terms of sales volume. In 2019, it acquired Heineken China to expand into the premium market.

Analyst Ratings

China Resources Beer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Resources Beer (CRHKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Resources Beer (OTCPK: CRHKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Resources Beer's (CRHKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Resources Beer.

Q

What is the target price for China Resources Beer (CRHKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Resources Beer

Q

Current Stock Price for China Resources Beer (CRHKY)?

A

The stock price for China Resources Beer (OTCPK: CRHKY) is $15.98 last updated Today at 4:01:26 PM.

Q

Does China Resources Beer (CRHKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is China Resources Beer (OTCPK:CRHKY) reporting earnings?

A

China Resources Beer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Resources Beer (CRHKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Resources Beer.

Q

What sector and industry does China Resources Beer (CRHKY) operate in?

A

China Resources Beer is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.