Sino Biopharmaceutical Co, or SBP, is one of the largest drugmakers in China, with CNY 24 billion revenue in 2019. Its four most important therapeutic areas are hepatitis, oncology, cardio-cerebral, and respiratory medicines. SBP's current portfolio is mostly generics, and some key drugs are facing severe price reductions. However, it also has a rich pipeline of early-to-market generics and biosimilars, especially in oncology and respiratory treatments.