Range
0.65 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/6.4K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.57%
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.21
Mkt Cap
12.3B
Payout Ratio
9.92
Open
0.65
P/E
8.02
EPS
0.05
Shares
18.8B
Outstanding
Sino Biopharmaceutical Co, or SBP, is one of the largest drugmakers in China, with CNY 24 billion revenue in 2019. Its four most important therapeutic areas are hepatitis, oncology, cardio-cerebral, and respiratory medicines. SBP's current portfolio is mostly generics, and some key drugs are facing severe price reductions. However, it also has a rich pipeline of early-to-market generics and biosimilars, especially in oncology and respiratory treatments.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCPK: SBMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sino Biopharmaceutical's (SBMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Biopharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)?

A

The stock price for Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCPK: SBMFF) is $0.65245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:55:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Q

When is Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCPK:SBMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Biopharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF) operate in?

A

Sino Biopharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.