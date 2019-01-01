QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Shiseido is a leading Japanese cosmetics manufacturer. Founded in 1872, the first Western-style pharmacy in Ginza, Tokyo, it is one of the oldest cosmetics companies globally. Shiseido's suite of 28 brands, including its namesake brand and luxury Clé de Peau Beauté, has an 11.3% share of Japan's beauty and personal care market and 20.4% share of Japan's premium segment according to Euromonitor. It is also ranked No. 3 after Estée Lauder and L'Oréal, with 7.6% market share in the global premium skincare space, thanks to a strong presence in China. Japan accounted for 33% of sales, followed by 25% of China and roughly 10% each across Europe, the Americas, and travel retail. Its distribution channels include department stores, drugstores, specialty retailers, and e-commerce websites.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130
REV2.550B

Analyst Ratings

Shiseido Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shiseido Co (SSDOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shiseido Co (OTCPK: SSDOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shiseido Co's (SSDOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shiseido Co.

Q

What is the target price for Shiseido Co (SSDOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shiseido Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Shiseido Co (SSDOY)?

A

The stock price for Shiseido Co (OTCPK: SSDOY) is $57.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shiseido Co (SSDOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Shiseido Co (OTCPK:SSDOY) reporting earnings?

A

Shiseido Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Shiseido Co (SSDOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shiseido Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Shiseido Co (SSDOY) operate in?

A

Shiseido Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.