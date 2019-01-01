QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.02%
52 Wk
14.4 - 21.26
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
12.62
Open
-
P/E
6.51
EPS
33.6
Shares
118.5M
Outstanding
DeNA Co Ltd is primarily a social media service provider in Japan. It generates the major portion of its revenue by providing social media and Internet marketing related services through its Social Media segment. The E-commerce segment offers E-Commerce related services, including the operation of auction shopping and cellular phone websites under the names DeNA shopping and Mobaoku respectively. The Others segment is engaged in travel agency and insurance agency services, and professional baseball related business. The Company has its primary market in North America.

Analyst Ratings

DeNA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DeNA (DNACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DeNA (OTCPK: DNACF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DeNA's (DNACF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for DeNA (DNACF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for DeNA (DNACF)?

A

The stock price for DeNA (OTCPK: DNACF) is $14.4 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:41:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DeNA (DNACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DeNA.

Q

When is DeNA (OTCPK:DNACF) reporting earnings?

A

DeNA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DeNA (DNACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DeNA.

Q

What sector and industry does DeNA (DNACF) operate in?

A

DeNA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.