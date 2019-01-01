DeNA Co Ltd is primarily a social media service provider in Japan. It generates the major portion of its revenue by providing social media and Internet marketing related services through its Social Media segment. The E-commerce segment offers E-Commerce related services, including the operation of auction shopping and cellular phone websites under the names DeNA shopping and Mobaoku respectively. The Others segment is engaged in travel agency and insurance agency services, and professional baseball related business. The Company has its primary market in North America.