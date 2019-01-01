QQQ
Tsingtao is a leading beer company in China with a long history. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, sales, and distribution of beer products, with over 50 wholly owned and controlling breweries and over 10 associated and joint-investment breweries in around 20 provinces and autonomous regions in China. The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission currently owns a 32.5% stake in the company.

Tsingtao Brewery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCPK: TSGTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tsingtao Brewery's (TSGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsingtao Brewery.

Q

What is the target price for Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsingtao Brewery

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)?

A

The stock price for Tsingtao Brewery (OTCPK: TSGTF) is $9.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:28:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsingtao Brewery.

Q

When is Tsingtao Brewery (OTCPK:TSGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsingtao Brewery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsingtao Brewery.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF) operate in?

A

Tsingtao Brewery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.