Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
60.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
275.4M
Outstanding
Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It is engaged in treating and reprocessing all dumps, tailings, mining waste and material resources in the Cerro de Pasco Region in Peru. Its projects include the Quiulacocha tailings and Excelsior Stockpile.

Cerro De Pasco Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTCPK: GPPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerro De Pasco Resources's (GPPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cerro De Pasco Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cerro De Pasco Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF)?

A

The stock price for Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTCPK: GPPRF) is $0.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerro De Pasco Resources.

Q

When is Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTCPK:GPPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Cerro De Pasco Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerro De Pasco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerro De Pasco Resources (GPPRF) operate in?

A

Cerro De Pasco Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.