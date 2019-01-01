QQQ
Range
30.65 - 30.65
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.47/1.54%
52 Wk
27.74 - 34.9
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
21.13
Open
30.65
P/E
14.73
EPS
0.66
Shares
265M
Outstanding
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire's subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company's income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton's Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations. The company's investment and other operations segment include the investment in Crombie REIT, which is an open-ended Canadian real estate investment trust, as well as the Genstar Development Partnership.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV5.821B

Analyst Ratings

Empire Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empire Co (EMLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empire Co (OTCPK: EMLAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empire Co's (EMLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empire Co.

Q

What is the target price for Empire Co (EMLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empire Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Empire Co (EMLAF)?

A

The stock price for Empire Co (OTCPK: EMLAF) is $30.65 last updated Today at 8:57:33 PM.

Q

Does Empire Co (EMLAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2019.

Q

When is Empire Co (OTCPK:EMLAF) reporting earnings?

A

Empire Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Empire Co (EMLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empire Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Empire Co (EMLAF) operate in?

A

Empire Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.