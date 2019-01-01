QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/128.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
22.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
116.5M
Outstanding
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc through its subsidiary is focused on the control of pests and enhancement of crops and ornamentals by biological controls in a variety of application processes. Its solution includes The Hive and Bees; and Vectorpak with Vectorite.

Bee Vectoring Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bee Vectoring (BEVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bee Vectoring (OTCQB: BEVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bee Vectoring's (BEVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bee Vectoring.

Q

What is the target price for Bee Vectoring (BEVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bee Vectoring

Q

Current Stock Price for Bee Vectoring (BEVVF)?

A

The stock price for Bee Vectoring (OTCQB: BEVVF) is $0.1932 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:06:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bee Vectoring (BEVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bee Vectoring.

Q

When is Bee Vectoring (OTCQB:BEVVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bee Vectoring does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bee Vectoring (BEVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bee Vectoring.

Q

What sector and industry does Bee Vectoring (BEVVF) operate in?

A

Bee Vectoring is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.