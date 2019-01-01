QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.1/5.48%
52 Wk
1.16 - 2.01
Mkt Cap
24.5M
Payout Ratio
19.05
Open
-
P/E
10.64
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Precious Metals and Mining Trust is an investment trust operating in Canada. The investment objective of the company is to provide long-term capital appreciation and monthly cash distributions. The investment portfolio of the trust includes equity securities of metals and minerals mining and exploration issuers.

Precious Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precious Metals (PMMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precious Metals (OTC: PMMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precious Metals's (PMMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precious Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Precious Metals (PMMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precious Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Precious Metals (PMMTF)?

A

The stock price for Precious Metals (OTC: PMMTF) is $1.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:43:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precious Metals (PMMTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Precious Metals (OTC:PMMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Precious Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precious Metals (PMMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Precious Metals (PMMTF) operate in?

A

Precious Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.