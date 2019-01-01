Idorsia Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs. It is a biotech hub of Europe specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to provide innovative therapeutic options. The company focuses on multiple therapeutic areas which include the central nervous system, cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders, and orphan diseases. Idorsia's development compounds target a number of different diseases such as Resistant Hypertension, lupus, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm, and Fabry disease. Geographically, it derives revenue from Switzerland.