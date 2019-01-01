QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.85 - 30.12
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.48
Shares
176.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Idorsia Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs. It is a biotech hub of Europe specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to provide innovative therapeutic options. The company focuses on multiple therapeutic areas which include the central nervous system, cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders, and orphan diseases. Idorsia's development compounds target a number of different diseases such as Resistant Hypertension, lupus, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm, and Fabry disease. Geographically, it derives revenue from Switzerland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Idorsia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idorsia (IDRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idorsia (OTCPK: IDRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Idorsia's (IDRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idorsia.

Q

What is the target price for Idorsia (IDRSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Idorsia (OTCPK: IDRSF) was reported by JP Morgan on July 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IDRSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Idorsia (IDRSF)?

A

The stock price for Idorsia (OTCPK: IDRSF) is $20.26 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:49:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idorsia (IDRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idorsia.

Q

When is Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Idorsia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idorsia (IDRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idorsia.

Q

What sector and industry does Idorsia (IDRSF) operate in?

A

Idorsia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.