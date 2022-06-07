Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 111 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Yunhong CTI CTIB is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 48.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 48.94% to reach a new 52-week low. Maximus MMS shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.06% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Here are the stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Medtronic MDT shares set a new yearly low of $94.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.34.

Essex Property Trust ESS shares fell to $274.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.

Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares moved down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.20, drifting down 0.37%.

Enel Americas ENIA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.14. Shares traded down 0.47%.

Zendesk ZEN shares made a new 52-week low of $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

Medical Properties Trust MPW shares fell to $16.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.56%.

Exact Sciences EXAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $45.28 and moving up 1.76%.

Vornado Realty VNO shares set a new yearly low of $32.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

Bausch & Lomb BLCO shares moved down 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.83, drifting down 1.39%.

Maximus MMS shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

SL Green Realty SLG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

Progyny PGNY shares fell to $29.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.19%.

Carvana CVNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.60. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN shares hit a yearly low of $13.07. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

Frontdoor FTDR shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.52.

Sweetgreen SG shares made a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit $4.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.57%.

Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares set a new 52-week low of $47.34. The stock traded down 0.5%.

Myriad Genetics MYGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

PRA Group PRAA shares fell to $35.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.

Dream Finders Homes DFH shares moved down 6.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.02, drifting down 6.04%.

Cronos Group CRON stock hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 5.05% for the day.

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock drifted up 3.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares set a new yearly low of $8.32 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

Vacasa VCSA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.09%.

Core Scientific CORZ stock hit $2.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.

Riot Blockchain RIOT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday, moving down 3.06%.

I-MAB IMAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.15%.

Invitae NVTA stock hit $2.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.92%.

IDT IDT stock set a new 52-week low of $24.58 on Tuesday, moving down 1.42%.

Codexis CDXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.40. Shares traded up 4.07%.

REV Group REVG stock hit $9.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 16.77%.

Embark Technology EMBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving up 5.05%.

Affimed AFMD stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.

Markforged Holding MKFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.25. Shares traded down 3.57%.

Mesoblast MESO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.54%.

Vaxxinity VAXX shares fell to $3.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.95%.

Hut 8 Mining HUT stock hit $2.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.45%.

ThredUp TDUP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.71%.

Velo3D VLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving up 0.25%.

Ouster OUST stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday, moving down 6.1%.

Seritage Growth Props SRG stock hit a yearly low of $7.45. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.

Convey Health Solutions CNVY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.53. Shares traded down 8.25%.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%.

Cepton CPTN shares were down 10.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.99.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Tuesday, moving up 6.01%.

Innovid CTV stock drifted down 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday, moving up 3.33%.

SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares hit a yearly low of $7.54. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

NextNav NN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.66. The stock was up 4.64% on the session.

Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

BARK BARK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.44%.

Real Brokerage REAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.08%.

Conn's CONN stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.00. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

Dynamics Special Purpose DYNS stock drifted down 4.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.13.

OraSure Technologies OSUR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.23. Shares traded down 3.18%.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.83%.

Sophia Genetics SOPH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Tuesday, moving down 1.57%.

Tuatara Capital TCAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.08%.

Macrogenics MGNX shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.01.

Personalis PSNL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock was up 7.0% for the day.

So-Young Intl SY stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%.

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.46%.

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%.

Exela Technologies XELA shares fell to $0.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.57%.

TELA Bio TELA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock traded down 2.46%.

Shift Technologies SFT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

IMV IMV shares fell to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%.

Flora Growth FLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.65% for the day.

Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving up 18.53%.

Kirkland's KIRK shares fell to $4.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.87%.

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock hit $3.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.88%.

S&W Seed SANW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday, moving down 0.85%.

Unity Biotechnology UBX shares were down 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

Eqonex EQOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.

Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF shares made a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock drifted down 1.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71.

Bit Origin BTOG stock drifted down 6.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 2.26%.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.9% for the day.

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.11. Shares traded up 2.59%.

cb

stock drifted up 1.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48. Regis RGS shares fell to $0.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%.

shares fell to $0.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%. Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day. Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 5.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 5.0%. Shineco SISI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.61%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. G Medical Innovations GMVD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 9.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 9.63%. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.78. Shares traded up 1.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.78. Shares traded up 1.74%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares fell to $0.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.8%.

shares fell to $0.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.8%. Yunhong CTI CTIB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.67 and moving down 2.0%.

