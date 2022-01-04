Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2022
Upgrades
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) was changed from Hold to Buy. Livent earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.52.
- For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $245.75. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $295.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Skechers USA earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Skechers USA shows a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.46.
- For The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. The RealReal earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. The RealReal closed at $11.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Forward Air showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.36 and a 52-week-low of $70.93. At the end of the last trading period, Forward Air closed at $120.66.
- For The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Carlyle Group earned $1.54 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.62 and a 52-week-low of $30.41. Carlyle Group closed at $54.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, ReneSola had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.84. At the end of the last trading period, ReneSola closed at $6.15.
- For Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Coca-Cola earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coca-Cola shows a 52-week-high of $59.35 and a 52-week-low of $48.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.30.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE:LGF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, General Electric showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. General Electric closed at $96.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, BP had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of BP shows a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.37.
- For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Under Armour earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.24.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Halliburton earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Halliburton closed at $23.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hewlett Packard earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.53. Hewlett Packard closed at $16.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Northern Trust showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.73 and a 52-week-low of $88.20. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Trust closed at $120.70.
- For Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Warner Music Group showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $31.50. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Music Group closed at $42.95.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) from Neutral to Overweight. Globus Medical earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.23 and a 52-week-low of $59.37. At the end of the last trading period, Globus Medical closed at $73.94.
- For Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. At the end of the last trading period, Stryker closed at $268.42.
- For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.58.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Axis Capital Holdings had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.61 and a 52-week-low of $44.26. Axis Capital Holdings closed at $54.05 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was changed from Buy to Hold. PPG Industries earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.10. PPG Industries closed at $170.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $3.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $230.15. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $292.35.
- According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sherwin-Williams closed at $339.12.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, JPMorgan Chase had an EPS of $3.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.96 and a 52-week-low of $123.77. At the end of the last trading period, JPMorgan Chase closed at $161.70.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $44.76.
- Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $34.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.41.
- For Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Honeywell International showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Honeywell International shows a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $206.80.
- For Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Ball closed at $93.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wolverine World Wide showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.42. Wolverine World Wide closed at $29.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $116.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.13.
- For Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Teleflex earned $3.51 in the third quarter, compared to $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $289.00. Teleflex closed at $334.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Columbia Sportswear showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Columbia Sportswear shows a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $84.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.10.
- For Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Sealed Air earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.01 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $66.57.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.76. The current stock performance of Sherwin-Williams shows a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $339.12.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Nasdaq showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.96 and a 52-week-low of $129.48. At the end of the last trading period, Nasdaq closed at $202.46.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr had an EPS of $3.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.55. The current stock performance of T. Rowe Price Gr shows a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $145.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $194.58.
- For Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Medtronic showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $98.38. At the end of the last trading period, Medtronic closed at $106.10.
- For NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. NextEra Energy Partners earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NextEra Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $88.80 and a 52-week-low of $63.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.76.
- For Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evoqua Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $49.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.86.
- For Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Xylem had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $94.63. Xylem closed at $116.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Umpqua Holdings had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Umpqua Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.48.
- For UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, UMB Financial showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.90 and a 52-week-low of $67.33. UMB Financial closed at $107.43 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for HashiCorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. HashiCorp closed at $84.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Nu Holdings. Nu Holdings earned $0.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Nu Holdings closed at $9.98.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altus Power is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. At the end of the last trading period, Altus Power closed at $10.50.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Enovix. The current stock performance of Enovix shows a 52-week-high of $28.17 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.16.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) with a Buy rating. The price target for iSpecimen is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. At the end of the last trading period, iSpecimen closed at $8.06.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ:CDRO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Codere Online Luxembourg. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. Codere Online Luxembourg closed at $7.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $163.00. Match Group earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $118.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.23.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Zillow Gr. For the third quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Zillow Gr shows a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $52.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.93.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Sysco is set to $82.00. Sysco earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.73 and a 52-week-low of $68.05. Sysco closed at $78.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $45.00. In the third quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.35. At the end of the last trading period, Riot Blockchain closed at $22.74.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Pinterest. For the third quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $34.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.41.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Renalytix PLC (NASDAQ:RNLX). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Renalytix. The current stock performance of Renalytix shows a 52-week-high of $35.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.52.
- For Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The current stock performance of Boxed shows a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.85.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to $180.00. For the third quarter, Global Payments had an EPS of $2.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $116.75. Global Payments closed at $141.70 at the end of the last trading period.
