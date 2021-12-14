QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Douglas Emmett showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.45. Douglas Emmett closed at $33.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.37 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals closed at $30.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. General Dynamics earned $3.07 in the third quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $210.21 and a 52-week-low of $144.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $203.49.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) from Neutral to Overweight. SS&C Technologies Hldgs earned $1.32 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SS&C Technologies Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $80.55 and a 52-week-low of $62.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.16.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Shenandoah showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shenandoah shows a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $24.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.36.
  • For Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Avalara earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.67 and a 52-week-low of $117.33. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $142.94.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Melco Resorts and Enter earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Melco Resorts and Enter shows a 52-week-high of $23.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.77.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. NOV earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. At the end of the last trading period, NOV closed at $13.07.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Apple had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.13 and a 52-week-low of $116.21. At the end of the last trading period, Apple closed at $175.74.
  • For Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Pros Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pros Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $51.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.63.
  • For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $62.06. Beyond Meat closed at $63.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Unity Software had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $76.00. Unity Software closed at $139.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.09 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. AppLovin closed at $88.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for AMETEK Inc (NYSE:AME) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, AMETEK showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.55 and a 52-week-low of $106.96. AMETEK closed at $142.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Model N showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.20 and a 52-week-low of $25.83. At the end of the last trading period, Model N closed at $28.90.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Academy Sports showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Academy Sports shows a 52-week-high of $51.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.52.
  • For Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Capri Holdings showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.26 and a 52-week-low of $37.95. At the end of the last trading period, Capri Holdings closed at $62.49.

Downgrades

  • For IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.11 and a 52-week-low of $25.45. IGM Biosciences closed at $29.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $585.45. Charter Communications closed at $605.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. At the end of the last trading period, Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $90.08.
  • According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE:LGF) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Lions Gate Enter earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) from Neutral to Underweight. CCC Intelligent Solutions earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Southwestern Energy closed at $5.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Cadence Design Systems earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cadence Design Systems shows a 52-week-high of $190.09 and a 52-week-low of $116.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $184.13.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of L3Harris Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $246.08 and a 52-week-low of $168.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.94.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $2.37, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dell Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.72.
  • For Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Macquarie downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Comcast earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comcast shows a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $47.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.71.
  • For Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA), JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned $3.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $90.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, General Motors showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Motors shows a 52-week-high of $65.18 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.13.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned $3.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. At the end of the last trading period, Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $90.08.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The current stock performance of Arena Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.08.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) from Overweight to Neutral. Adobe earned $3.11 in the third quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $699.54 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $658.30.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) from Neutral to Underweight. Akamai Technologies earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $115.41.
  • For Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Amdocs showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amdocs shows a 52-week-high of $82.38 and a 52-week-low of $66.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.70.
  • For Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Blucora showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blucora shows a 52-week-high of $18.83 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.14.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Cloudflare earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cloudflare shows a 52-week-high of $221.64 and a 52-week-low of $60.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.03.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Datadog had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. At the end of the last trading period, Datadog closed at $172.03.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, PTC showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.73 and a 52-week-low of $105.49. At the end of the last trading period, PTC closed at $122.52.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $308.54.
  • For Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned $3.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $90.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Big Lots earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.23 and a 52-week-low of $41.76. Big Lots closed at $43.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $48.99. At the end of the last trading period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $50.47.
  • For Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. For the second quarter, Ralph Lauren had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The current stock performance of Ralph Lauren shows a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $97.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.08.
  • For Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. Doximity closed at $55.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Vertiv Holdings showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. At the end of the last trading period, Vertiv Holdings closed at $25.45.

Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for United Natural Foods is set to $64.00. United Natural Foods earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. United Natural Foods closed at $51.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Blue Owl Capital. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. Blue Owl Capital closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to $55.00. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $48.99. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $50.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $10.00. In the third quarter, Markforged Holding showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Albertsons Companies is set to $33.00. In the second quarter, Albertsons Companies showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.83. Albertsons Companies closed at $31.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA). The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Charah Solns. In the third quarter, Charah Solns showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charah Solns shows a 52-week-high of $6.63 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.50.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for SomaLogic.
  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW). The price target seems to have been set at $22.50 for FinWise.
  • With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Frontier Communications. The current stock performance of Frontier Communications shows a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.78.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Iris Energy is set to $18.00.
  • With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA). The price target seems to have been set at $3.25 for Pasithea Therapeutics.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Denbury is set to $117.00. Denbury earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.30 and a 52-week-low of $24.01. Denbury closed at $79.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Volta.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (NYSE:HTPA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Highland Transcend is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.97 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. At the end of the last trading period, Highland Transcend closed at $9.91.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Braze is set to $95.00.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alignment Healthcare is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Alignment Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $28.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.60.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH). The price target seems to have been set at $335.00 for Molina Healthcare. Molina Healthcare earned $2.83 in the third quarter, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $316.04 and a 52-week-low of $196.08. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $300.94.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS). The price target seems to have been set at $121.00 for CVS Health. For the third quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $1.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.33 and a 52-week-low of $67.06. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $98.90.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) with a Buy rating. The price target for UnitedHealth Group is set to $535.00. In the third quarter, UnitedHealth Group showed an EPS of $4.52, compared to $3.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $480.26 and a 52-week-low of $320.35. UnitedHealth Group closed at $478.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bath & Body Works is set to $93.00. Bath & Body Works earned $0.92 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Datto Holding is set to $29.00. In the third quarter, Datto Holding showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $30.42 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.99.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Callaway Golf. For the third quarter, Callaway Golf had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.47. At the end of the last trading period, Callaway Golf closed at $27.58.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for FinWise is set to $15.50.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.50 for ironSource. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $7.75.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Luminar Technologies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Luminar Technologies closed at $14.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Navitas Semiconductor. For the third quarter, Navitas Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bright Health Gr is set to $5.00. For the third quarter, Bright Health Gr had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Bright Health Gr closed at $4.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cigna is set to $233.00. In the third quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $5.73, compared to $4.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. At the end of the last trading period, Cigna closed at $215.15.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Centene is set to $83.00. In the third quarter, Centene showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.74 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. At the end of the last trading period, Centene closed at $78.15.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Humana is set to $472.00. In the third quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $4.83, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $370.22. Humana closed at $464.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.50 for Oscar Health. The current stock performance of Oscar Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.46.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hyatt Hotels is set to $105.00. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.63.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clearfield is set to $92.00. For the fourth quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.60. Clearfield closed at $63.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG). The price target seems to have been set at $183.00 for Entegris. For the third quarter, Entegris had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $158.00 and a 52-week-low of $91.78. Entegris closed at $142.28 at the end of the last trading period.

