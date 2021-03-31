 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Textron showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. Textron closed at $55.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) from Sell to Neutral. Veeva Systems earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $325.54 and a 52-week-low of $145.24. At the end of the last trading period, Veeva Systems closed at $249.55.
  • According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $283.19 and a 52-week-low of $42.33. At the end of the last trading period, Square closed at $212.79.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Mizuho Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MFG) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Mizuho Financial Group showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Mizuho Financial Group closed at $3.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) from Sell to Hold. BlackBerry earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. BlackBerry closed at $9.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Carrier Global's EPS was $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $42.38.
  • For FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. FibroGen earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.11.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Hess had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Hess shows a 52-week-high of $76.24 and a 52-week-low of $29.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.02.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Telefonica earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. At the end of the last trading period, Telefonica closed at $4.54.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Brighthouse Financial earned $3.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.29 and a 52-week-low of $18.85. Brighthouse Financial closed at $44.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $251.14. Illumina closed at $368.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) was changed from Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.97. Rio Tinto closed at $77.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) from Neutral to Outperform. Harley-Davidson earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Harley-Davidson shows a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.54.
  • For Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $145.09 and a 52-week-low of $59.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.90.

Downgrades

  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Landstar System had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.83 and a 52-week-low of $90.32. At the end of the last trading period, Landstar System closed at $168.98.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. U.S. Xpress Enterprises earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $11.88.
  • For Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. At the end of the last trading period, Schneider National closed at $25.31.
  • For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of $62.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.73.
  • According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $251.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $368.96.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Brookfield Asset Mgmt had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.88 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Asset Mgmt closed at $45.36.
  • For CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, CNO Finl Group had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. CNO Finl Group closed at $25.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.82 and a 52-week-low of $35.68. BHP Group closed at $69.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Beam Global earned $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Beam Global closed at $37.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Total SE (NYSE:TOT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Total showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Total shows a 52-week-high of $50.41 and a 52-week-low of $28.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.09.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. BP closed at $24.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.54 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. CarMax closed at $135.83 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy rating. The price target for PLBY Group is set to $28.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, PLBY Group's EPS was $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. At the end of the last trading period, PLBY Group closed at $17.40.
  • For Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW), Redburn initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tradeweb Markets had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Tradeweb Markets shows a 52-week-high of $75.63 and a 52-week-low of $40.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.26.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Affimed is set to $15.00. For the third quarter, Affimed had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Affimed shows a 52-week-high of $8.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRSA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Crescent Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.44. At the end of the last trading period, Crescent Acquisition closed at $10.07.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chimerix is set to $14.00. Chimerix earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chimerix shows a 52-week-high of $11.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.59.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Clarivate. In the fourth quarter, Clarivate showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.82 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. Clarivate closed at $25.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN). The price target seems to have been set at $76.00 for LivePerson. In the fourth quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. LivePerson closed at $50.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Xylem. Xylem earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.63. At the end of the last trading period, Xylem closed at $104.92.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Itron. In the fourth quarter, Itron showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Itron shows a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.11.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for IDEX is set to $230.00. For the fourth quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.71 and a 52-week-low of $127.48. At the end of the last trading period, IDEX closed at $210.40.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Graco. In the fourth quarter, Graco showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.98 and a 52-week-low of $41.79. At the end of the last trading period, Graco closed at $72.19.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE:FLOW) with an Underweight rating. The price target for SPX FLOW is set to $65.00. SPX FLOW earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.17. SPX FLOW closed at $64.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Badger Meter. For the fourth quarter, Badger Meter had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.77 and a 52-week-low of $47.00. At the end of the last trading period, Badger Meter closed at $94.14.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN). The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Nordson. For the first quarter, Nordson had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $216.87 and a 52-week-low of $120.91. Nordson closed at $204.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:AMYT). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. Amryt Pharma closed at $13.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Mersana Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Mersana Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.84. Mersana Therapeutics closed at $15.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Seagen. In the fourth quarter, Seagen showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagen shows a 52-week-high of $213.94 and a 52-week-low of $109.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.51.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Mid-America Apartment is set to $146.00. Mid-America Apartment earned $1.47 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Mid-America Apartment shows a 52-week-high of $148.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Zymeworks. For the fourth quarter, Zymeworks had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.02. At the end of the last trading period, Zymeworks closed at $30.68.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Blueprint Medicines. In the fourth quarter, Blueprint Medicines showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.61 and a 52-week-low of $55.28. At the end of the last trading period, Blueprint Medicines closed at $93.27.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Epizyme is set to $13.00. Epizyme earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Epizyme shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.17.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Exelixis. In the fourth quarter, Exelixis showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.95. Exelixis closed at $21.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Lineage Cell Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.13 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. At the end of the last trading period, Lineage Cell Therapeutics closed at $2.27.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Bumble. Bumble earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.40.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE:FCF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for First Commonwealth is set to $16.50. First Commonwealth earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Commonwealth shows a 52-week-high of $15.56 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $68.40 and a 52-week-low of $36.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.53.
  • With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX). The price target seems to have been set at $700.00 for Lam Research. In the second quarter, Lam Research showed an EPS of $6.03, compared to $4.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lam Research shows a 52-week-high of $603.60 and a 52-week-low of $213.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $572.56.
  • With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Applied Materials. In the first quarter, Applied Materials showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.98 and a 52-week-low of $41.58. Applied Materials closed at $126.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for American Homes 4 Rent. For the fourth quarter, American Homes 4 Rent had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $33.96 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.67.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for AvalonBay Communities is set to $193.00. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AvalonBay Communities shows a 52-week-high of $195.46 and a 52-week-low of $130.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $187.34.
  • With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for UDR. For the fourth quarter, UDR had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of UDR shows a 52-week-high of $46.03 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.40.
  • With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Equity Residential. For the fourth quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $76.13 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.82.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set to $35.00. In the fourth quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.87. At the end of the last trading period, Invitation Homes closed at $32.27.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). The price target seems to have been set at $303.00 for Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust earned $3.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $294.79 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. At the end of the last trading period, Essex Property Trust closed at $278.16.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for OneSpan. In the fourth quarter, OneSpan showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OneSpan shows a 52-week-high of $33.33 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.78.
  • With a Sell rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for Zoom Video Communications. In the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Communications shows a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $108.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $313.19.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lithium Americas is set to $25.00. For the fourth quarter, Lithium Americas had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. Lithium Americas closed at $14.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for C4 Therapeutics is set to $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. At the end of the last trading period, C4 Therapeutics closed at $32.90.
  • With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN). The price target seems to have been set at $101.00 for Arvinas. Arvinas earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. Arvinas closed at $62.55 at the end of the last trading period.

