Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

Blackline Safety Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackline Safety (BLKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackline Safety (OTCPK: BLKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackline Safety's (BLKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackline Safety.

Q

What is the target price for Blackline Safety (BLKLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackline Safety (OTCPK: BLKLF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting BLKLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 137.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackline Safety (BLKLF)?

A

The stock price for Blackline Safety (OTCPK: BLKLF) is $5.043 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:39:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackline Safety (BLKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackline Safety.

Q

When is Blackline Safety (OTCPK:BLKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Blackline Safety does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackline Safety (BLKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackline Safety.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackline Safety (BLKLF) operate in?

A

Blackline Safety is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.