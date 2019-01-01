QQQ
Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market.

Lithium Americas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium Americas (LAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithium Americas's (LAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium Americas.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium Americas (LAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) was reported by HSBC on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting LAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.35% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium Americas (LAC)?

A

The stock price for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is $25.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium Americas (LAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Americas.

Q

When is Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium Americas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Lithium Americas (LAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium Americas.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium Americas (LAC) operate in?

A

Lithium Americas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.