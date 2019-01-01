|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lithium Americas.
The latest price target for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) was reported by HSBC on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting LAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.35% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is $25.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Americas.
Lithium Americas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lithium Americas.
Lithium Americas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.