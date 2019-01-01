QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Road & Rail
Schneider National ranks among the largest U.S. full-truckload carriers, including its for-hire and dedicated operations (50% of total revenue). The firm is also one of the largest intermodal marketing companies (20%) and operates a logistics unit (22%), which offers truck brokerage and supply chain services. Schneider completed its initial public offering in April 2017, but has been in operation for more than 80 years.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.760 0.1200
REV1.520B1.575B55.000M

Schneider National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schneider National (SNDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schneider National's (SNDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Schneider National (SNDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) was reported by Keybanc on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting SNDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.43% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schneider National (SNDR)?

A

The stock price for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) is $25.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schneider National (SNDR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Schneider National (SNDR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) reporting earnings?

A

Schneider National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Schneider National (SNDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schneider National.

Q

What sector and industry does Schneider National (SNDR) operate in?

A

Schneider National is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.