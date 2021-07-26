 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:40am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $492.17 million.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $40.06 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $287.87 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $131.71 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.58 million.

• Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.70 million.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $523.77 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $166.28 million.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $151.69 million.

• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.53 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $61.86 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $35.17 million.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $148.59 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.68 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $54.55 million.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $272.10 million.

• Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $93.65 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $236.27 million.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $44.51 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $117.28 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $304.00 million.

• Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $174.70 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $20.17 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $219.86 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $76.17 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $341.73 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $122.86 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $422.23 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $567.61 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.62 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $507.48 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $324.14 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $161.52 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $155.78 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $329.67 million.

• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $68.56 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $82.02 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $188.58 million.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $86.81 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $411.21 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $219.45 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $679.46 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.99 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $94.94 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.21 billion.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $393.68 million.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $638.14 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $757.88 million.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $721.16 million.

 

Related Articles (ACC + ADC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Is Realty Income The Best Retail REIT to Buy?
Understanding The Importance Of Macro- And Micro-Fulfillment In Retail
5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com