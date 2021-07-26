Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $492.17 million.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $40.06 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $287.87 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $131.71 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.58 million.

• Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.70 million.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $523.77 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $166.28 million.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $151.69 million.

• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.53 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $61.86 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $35.17 million.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $148.59 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.68 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $54.55 million.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $272.10 million.

• Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $93.65 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $236.27 million.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $44.51 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $117.28 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $304.00 million.

• Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $174.70 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $20.17 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $219.86 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $76.17 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $341.73 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $122.86 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $422.23 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $567.61 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.62 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $507.48 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $324.14 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $161.52 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $155.78 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $329.67 million.

• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $68.56 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $82.02 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $188.58 million.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $86.81 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $411.21 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $219.45 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $679.46 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.99 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $94.94 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.21 billion.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $393.68 million.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $638.14 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $757.88 million.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $721.16 million.