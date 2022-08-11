Why Invitae Climbed Around 279%; Here Are 98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 278.5% to close at $8.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB jumped 83.1% to close at $6.61 on Wednesday following Q2 results.
- Allego N.V. ALLG gained 57.1% to settle at $5.83 amid volatility in low-float former SPAC names.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH rose 49% to close at $4.62.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares jumped 42.3% to close at $5.08 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 41.9% to settle at $3.25. The stock may be rebounding after falling Tuesday on Q2 results.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI rose 39.2% to close at $1.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited CLWT gained 38.4% to close at $2.02.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR gained 38.3% to close at $1.59. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPA surged 37.9% to close at $1.27.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD jumped 36.2% to close at $74.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.
- V2X, Inc. VVX jumped 34.1% to close at $39.96 following upbeat Q2 results. Stifel upgraded V2X from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO gained 32.7% to settle at $3.00. Bionano Genomics recently posted Q2 sales of $6.70 million.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR shares climbed 32.3% to close at $4.22 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR gained 31.2% to close at $1.01. Biora Therapeutics disclosed successful completion of device performance study in ulcerative colitis patients for its targeted therapeutics platform.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP surged 31.1% to settle at $2.57.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO gained 30.6% to close at $0.1580 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE surged 30% to $14.75.
- Seer, Inc. SEER gained 29.6% to close at $13.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results..
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY climbed 28.9% to close at $23.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Model N, Inc. MODN jumped 28.9% to close at $33.77 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY22 forecast.
- Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX jumped 28.9% to settle at $2.01. Gemini Therapeutics and privately held Disc Medicine Inc have entered into a merger agreement in an all-stock transaction.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK surged 27.8% to settle at $5.98 following Q3 results.
- LiveVox Holdings, Inc. LVOX gained 27.4% to close at $2.51 following Q2 results.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG jumped 25.6% to close at $0.5150.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM surged 25.3% to close at $3.37 following Q2 results.
- Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA gained 25% to settle at $0.8751 following Q2 results.
- Sunworks, Inc. SUNW jumped 24.4% to close at $3.83. Sunworks reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO gained 23.8% to close at $2.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 23.4% to close at $0.4076 as the company received multi-million dollar order from Prime Secured.
- BARK, Inc. BARK gained 20.9% to settle at $2.14 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX jumped 20.9% to close at $3.99 following Q2 results.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH gained 20.5% to close at $2.88 following Q2 results.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 20.1% to close at $13.34 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY rose 18.6% to close at $3.00 following Q2 earnings.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 18.5% to close at $49.70 as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 18.3% to close at $29.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price target on the stock.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS climbed 18.2% to close at $12.12 after the company reported Q2 sales results were up year over year.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST surged 17.8% to close at $33.50. Upstart recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares jumped 17.8% to close at $0.6669 after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 17.3% to settle at $7.86 after reporting Q2 results.
- Synalloy Corporation SYNL gained 17.2% to close at $15.57 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 16.7% to close at $28.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price target.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX climbed 16.7% to settle at $2.86.
- Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 16.6% to close at $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG gained 16.6% to close at $13.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 15.9% to settle at $26.62.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO rose 15.3% to close at $2.94.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB climbed 15.3% to close at $45.47 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year. The company also issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL gained 14.4% to close at $5.55 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Enfusion, Inc. ENFN gained 13.6% to close at $14.94 following strong quarterly sales.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 13% to close at $126.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 12.9% to settle at $36.78.
- Flywire Corporation FLYW gained 12.8% to close at $26.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 12.1% to settle at $162.51.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 12.1% to close at $13.56 as the stock rebounded after falling Tuesday on weak Q3 earnings. A better-than-expected CPI report has improved economic sentiment and lifted discretionary sectors such as travel.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 12% to close at $28.11.
- Qualtrics International Inc. XM rose 11.6% to close at $15.37.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS jumped 11.6% to close at $407.07. HubSpot recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares rose 10.6% to close at $4.07 after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
- Workiva Inc. WK rose 10.6% to close at $75.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 10.5% to settle at $40.61.
- Unity Software Inc. U jumped 10.3% to close at $55.57. The stock initially traded lower Tuesday evening after the company reported mixed financial results, but it has since recovered amid positive analyst coverage and an overall market rebound.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP gained 10.3% to close at $9.98.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 9.5% to close at $63.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR jumped 8.2% to settle at $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 7.4% to close at $94.14 amid strength in cryptocurrencies. The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and also shared an updated full year guidance.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 3.7% to close at $44.43 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold shares of the electric vehicle company, noting that the funds could be used for a potential Twitter deal. Wedbush raised the price target on Twitter from $30 to $50.
Losers
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 52.9% to close at $1.65 on Wednesday after the company said its stockholders approved merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 30% to close at $2.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results,
- OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares dipped 30% to close at $15.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 27% to close at $2.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO tumbled 27% to settle at $4.2250.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA fell 26.7% to close at $4.11 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS shares dipped 25.1% to close at $2.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple analysts downgraded and lowered their price target on the stock.
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND fell 25% to close at $2.70 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM declined 23.4% to $0.4782. Evofem Biosciences on August 9, received written notice from the Nasdaq that it has determined to delist co.'s securities from Nasdaq Capital Market.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE dropped 22.9% to settle at $0.3120 as the company announced results from the Phase 2a segment of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC fell 22.7% to close at $3.44 following Q2 results. Goldman Sachs and B of A Securities also downgraded the stock.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dipped 22.7% to settle at $0.34.
- Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY dropped 20.8% to close at $10.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- American Public Education, Inc. APEI declined 20.4% to settle at $12.47 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU fell 20.1% to close at $4.92. Centerra Gold announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO dropped 20% to settle at $4.81 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX fell 18.1% to close at $29.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.41 per share.
- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares fell 17.2% to close at $5.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- PetIQ, Inc. PETQ fell 16.9% to close at $14.12 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- CAE Inc. CAE fell 16.7% to close at $21.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT dropped 15.7% to close at $2.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates. Additionally, Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 15.3% to close at $5.20 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC fell 15.1% to settle at $60.34 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO declined 13.2% to close at $4.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results
- XP Inc. XP dipped 13.2% to close at $20.53 following Q2 results.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 11.9% to close at $1.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Certara, Inc. CERT dipped 10.9% to close at $20.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV fell 8% to close at $3.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Evotec SE EVO fell 6.8% to close at $13.13. Evotec Biologics and Alpine Immune Sciences expanded partnership for commercial process development of ALPN-303.
- Alcon Inc. ALC shares fell 4.7% to close at $71.94 after the company reported Q2 results.
