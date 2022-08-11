ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Invitae Climbed Around 279%; Here Are 98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 11, 2022 5:28 AM | 12 min read

Gainers

  • Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 278.5% to close at $8.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • BioAtla, Inc. BCAB jumped 83.1% to close at $6.61 on Wednesday following Q2 results.
  • Allego N.V. ALLG gained 57.1% to settle at $5.83 amid volatility in low-float former SPAC names.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH rose 49% to close at $4.62.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares jumped 42.3% to close at $5.08 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 41.9% to settle at $3.25. The stock may be rebounding after falling Tuesday on Q2 results.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI rose 39.2% to close at $1.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited CLWT gained 38.4% to close at $2.02.
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR gained 38.3% to close at $1.59. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPA surged 37.9% to close at $1.27.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD jumped 36.2% to close at $74.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.
  • V2X, Inc. VVX jumped 34.1% to close at $39.96 following upbeat Q2 results. Stifel upgraded V2X from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO gained 32.7% to settle at $3.00. Bionano Genomics recently posted Q2 sales of $6.70 million.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR shares climbed 32.3% to close at $4.22 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
  • Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR gained 31.2% to close at $1.01. Biora Therapeutics disclosed successful completion of device performance study in ulcerative colitis patients for its targeted therapeutics platform.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP surged 31.1% to settle at $2.57.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO gained 30.6% to close at $0.1580 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE surged 30% to $14.75.
  • Seer, Inc. SEER gained 29.6% to close at $13.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results..
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY climbed 28.9% to close at $23.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Model N, Inc. MODN jumped 28.9% to close at $33.77 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY22 forecast.
  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX jumped 28.9% to settle at $2.01. Gemini Therapeutics and privately held Disc Medicine Inc have entered into a merger agreement in an all-stock transaction.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK surged 27.8% to settle at $5.98 following Q3 results.
  • LiveVox Holdings, Inc. LVOX gained 27.4% to close at $2.51 following Q2 results.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG jumped 25.6% to close at $0.5150.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM surged 25.3% to close at $3.37 following Q2 results.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA gained 25% to settle at $0.8751 following Q2 results.
  • Sunworks, Inc. SUNW jumped 24.4% to close at $3.83. Sunworks reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO gained 23.8% to close at $2.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 23.4% to close at $0.4076 as the company received multi-million dollar order from Prime Secured.
  • BARK, Inc. BARK gained 20.9% to settle at $2.14 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX jumped 20.9% to close at $3.99 following Q2 results.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH gained 20.5% to close at $2.88 following Q2 results.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 20.1% to close at $13.34 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY rose 18.6% to close at $3.00 following Q2 earnings.
  • Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 18.5% to close at $49.70 as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 18.3% to close at $29.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price target on the stock.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS climbed 18.2% to close at $12.12 after the company reported Q2 sales results were up year over year.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST surged 17.8% to close at $33.50. Upstart recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares jumped 17.8% to close at $0.6669 after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 17.3% to settle at $7.86 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Synalloy Corporation SYNL gained 17.2% to close at $15.57 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 16.7% to close at $28.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price target.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX climbed 16.7% to settle at $2.86.
  • Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 16.6% to close at $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG gained 16.6% to close at $13.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 15.9% to settle at $26.62.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO rose 15.3% to close at $2.94.
  • H&R Block, Inc. HRB climbed 15.3% to close at $45.47 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year. The company also issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL gained 14.4% to close at $5.55 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Enfusion, Inc. ENFN gained 13.6% to close at $14.94 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 13% to close at $126.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 12.9% to settle at $36.78.
  • Flywire Corporation FLYW gained 12.8% to close at $26.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 12.1% to settle at $162.51.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 12.1% to close at $13.56 as the stock rebounded after falling Tuesday on weak Q3 earnings. A better-than-expected CPI report has improved economic sentiment and lifted discretionary sectors such as travel.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 12% to close at $28.11.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. XM rose 11.6% to close at $15.37.
  • HubSpot, Inc. HUBS jumped 11.6% to close at $407.07. HubSpot recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares rose 10.6% to close at $4.07 after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
  • Workiva Inc. WK rose 10.6% to close at $75.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 10.5% to settle at $40.61.
  • Unity Software Inc. U jumped 10.3% to close at $55.57. The stock initially traded lower Tuesday evening after the company reported mixed financial results, but it has since recovered amid positive analyst coverage and an overall market rebound.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP gained 10.3% to close at $9.98.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 9.5% to close at $63.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR jumped 8.2% to settle at $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 7.4% to close at $94.14 amid strength in cryptocurrencies. The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and also shared an updated full year guidance.
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 3.7% to close at $44.43 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold shares of the electric vehicle company, noting that the funds could be used for a potential Twitter deal. Wedbush raised the price target on Twitter from $30 to $50.


Losers

  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 52.9% to close at $1.65 on Wednesday after the company said its stockholders approved merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 30% to close at $2.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results,
  • OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares dipped 30% to close at $15.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 27% to close at $2.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO tumbled 27% to settle at $4.2250.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA fell 26.7% to close at $4.11 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
  • WM Technology, Inc. MAPS shares dipped 25.1% to close at $2.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple analysts downgraded and lowered their price target on the stock.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND fell 25% to close at $2.70 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM declined 23.4% to $0.4782. Evofem Biosciences on August 9, received written notice from the Nasdaq that it has determined to delist co.'s securities from Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE dropped 22.9% to settle at $0.3120 as the company announced results from the Phase 2a segment of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC fell 22.7% to close at $3.44 following Q2 results. Goldman Sachs and B of A Securities also downgraded the stock.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dipped 22.7% to settle at $0.34.
  • Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY dropped 20.8% to close at $10.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • American Public Education, Inc. APEI declined 20.4% to settle at $12.47 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU fell 20.1% to close at $4.92. Centerra Gold announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO dropped 20% to settle at $4.81 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX fell 18.1% to close at $29.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.41 per share.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares fell 17.2% to close at $5.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • PetIQ, Inc. PETQ fell 16.9% to close at $14.12 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
  • CAE Inc. CAE fell 16.7% to close at $21.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT dropped 15.7% to close at $2.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates. Additionally, Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 15.3% to close at $5.20 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC fell 15.1% to settle at $60.34 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO declined 13.2% to close at $4.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results
  • XP Inc. XP dipped 13.2% to close at $20.53 following Q2 results.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 11.9% to close at $1.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Certara, Inc. CERT dipped 10.9% to close at $20.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV fell 8% to close at $3.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Evotec SE EVO fell 6.8% to close at $13.13. Evotec Biologics and Alpine Immune Sciences expanded partnership for commercial process development of ALPN-303.
  • Alcon Inc. ALC shares fell 4.7% to close at $71.94 after the company reported Q2 results.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas