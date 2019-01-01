QQQ
Range
14.74 - 16.31
Vol / Avg.
312.3K/366.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.5 - 23.21
Mkt Cap
976.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.31
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Enfusion Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Its solutions are designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real-time. It simplifies investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.050 0.0100
REV26.720M29.045M2.325M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enfusion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enfusion (ENFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enfusion's (ENFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enfusion (ENFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ENFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.75% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enfusion (ENFN)?

A

The stock price for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) is $14.89 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Enfusion (ENFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enfusion.

Q

When is Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) reporting earnings?

A

Enfusion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Enfusion (ENFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enfusion.

Q

What sector and industry does Enfusion (ENFN) operate in?

A

Enfusion is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.