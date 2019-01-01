|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.050
|0.0100
|REV
|26.720M
|29.045M
|2.325M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enfusion’s space includes: Model N (NYSE:MODN), American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS).
The latest price target for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ENFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.75% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) is $14.89 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enfusion.
Enfusion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enfusion.
Enfusion is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.