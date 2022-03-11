 Skip to main content

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 4:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares jumped 138.1% to close at $1.50 on Thursday after dropping 37% on Wednesday.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) gained 102.4% to close at $3.42 after the company announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares jumped 43.1% to close at $4.32 after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 38.8% to close at $0.7968 following circulation of an FDA AccessData.gov listing which showed the company's c-KIT-targeting candidate received orphan-drug designation.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 37.8% to close at $1.93 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) jumped 33.4% to close at $0.50.
  • Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: AAU) gained 32.9% to settle at $0.4480.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 31.4% to settle at $41.90 on Thursday. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) surged 31.3% to close at $1.53 following circulation of a WIPO PatentScope document for Arcadia's 'METHODS OF INCREASING FIBER IN A WHEAT GRAIN.'
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) jumped 30.4% to settle at $0.9557 after the company announced clinical data from a secondary progressive multiple sclerosis patient treated for six months with intranasally administered foralumab.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) rose 29.1% to close at $0.90. The company posted a Q4 profit after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) gained 26.7% to close at $3.8036.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) surged 26.3% to close at $0.6818.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 25.2% to close at $6.26 following a 15% decline on Wednesday.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) rose 24.4% to close at $9.84.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 24.3% to close at $1.79.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 24.1% to settle at $0.49.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) rose 24.1% to close at $7.53. Snow Lake Lithium issued an update on progress of its winter drilling program.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) surged 23.6% to settle at $1.57.
  • Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) gained 23.2% to close at $6.65. Barfresh Food Group posted Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $66.65K.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 21.5% to settle at $0.5801 after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 20.2% to close at $1.55.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 19.1% to close at $0.9398.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) jumped 18.7% to close at $39.93. The company announced that it commenced drilling of two back-to-back production wells at the Kruh block.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 18.5% to close at $27.82 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 18.2% to close at $2.92. TRACON Pharma reported FDA approval of amended ENVASARC protocol.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) gained 17.2% to close at $2.39.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares rose 16.6% to close at $5.40 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 15.8% to close at $1.05.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) jumped 15.8% to close at $42.61. Shares closed down more than 30% Wednesday. The company responded and said it disagreed with the accuracy of the report. Analysts at Canaccord and Piper defended the stock.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) gained 15.7% to close at $23.37.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) surged 14.9% to close at $0.6982.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 14.3% to close at $1.3835.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 13.8% to close at $1.90.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) rose 12.9% to settle at $20.99.
  • Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) surged 12.8% to close at $14.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 12.5% to close at $191.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued both Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares rose 11.8% to close at $70.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 guidance.
  • Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) gained 11.7% to close at $8.91.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 13.1% to close at $10.70.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 7.5% to close at $5.29.
  • CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares gained 7.3% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.

 

Losers

  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) shares tumbled 51.7% to close at $3.40 on Thursday after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided guidance.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 41.4% to close at $4.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dropped 39.5% to close at $0.7502 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 37.5% to close at $9.08 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dipped 27.5% to close at $0.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) declined 23.9% to close at $11.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) dropped 22.2% to settle at $1.26.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 22.1% to close at $63.80. ACM Research recently reported a 3-for-1 stock split.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares fell 22.1% to close at $38.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Asana from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $32.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 21.7% to close at $3.21. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) shares fell 21.7% to close at $1.08 after climbing around 42% on Wednesday.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $2.98 after the company announced pricing of an $8 million private placement at-the-market.
  • SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) fell 21.3% to close at $8.92. SuRo Capital reported FY21 net asset value of $11.72. BTIG maintained SuRo Capital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 19.5% to close at $1.20.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) dipped 19% to close at $2.56 following Q4 results.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 18.7% to close at $5.51.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 18.6% to close at $1.93. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 18.3% to close at $16.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) fell 17.8% to close at $1.89. NexImmune filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 17.7% to close at $1.40 after gaining around 84% on Wednesday.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 17.5% to close at $35.76.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 17.5% to close at $47.04.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) dropped 17.5% to close at $8.65 following Q4 results.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 17.3% to close at $1.87. Acorda Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.67 per share.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) fell 17.2% to close at $0.7348.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) dropped 17.1% to $3.10 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 16.7% to close at $2.44.
  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) fell 16.6% to close at $18.94.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) dipped 15.8% to close at $52.52 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 15.8% to close at $7.59. Baozun reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 5.2% year-on-year to $497.9 million.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) dipped 14.1% to close at $21.68.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 13.9% to settle at $10.75 after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.9% to close at $17.77.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) dipped 9.6% to close at $10.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 9.4% to settle at $10.08 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
  • MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 6.5% to close at $2.30. MoneyLion posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $33.999 million.

