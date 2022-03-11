78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares jumped 138.1% to close at $1.50 on Thursday after dropping 37% on Wednesday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) gained 102.4% to close at $3.42 after the company announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares jumped 43.1% to close at $4.32 after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 38.8% to close at $0.7968 following circulation of an FDA AccessData.gov listing which showed the company's c-KIT-targeting candidate received orphan-drug designation.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 37.8% to close at $1.93 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) jumped 33.4% to close at $0.50.
- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: AAU) gained 32.9% to settle at $0.4480.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 31.4% to settle at $41.90 on Thursday. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) surged 31.3% to close at $1.53 following circulation of a WIPO PatentScope document for Arcadia's 'METHODS OF INCREASING FIBER IN A WHEAT GRAIN.'
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) jumped 30.4% to settle at $0.9557 after the company announced clinical data from a secondary progressive multiple sclerosis patient treated for six months with intranasally administered foralumab.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) rose 29.1% to close at $0.90. The company posted a Q4 profit after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) gained 26.7% to close at $3.8036.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) surged 26.3% to close at $0.6818.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 25.2% to close at $6.26 following a 15% decline on Wednesday.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) rose 24.4% to close at $9.84.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 24.3% to close at $1.79.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 24.1% to settle at $0.49.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) rose 24.1% to close at $7.53. Snow Lake Lithium issued an update on progress of its winter drilling program.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) surged 23.6% to settle at $1.57.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) gained 23.2% to close at $6.65. Barfresh Food Group posted Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $66.65K.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 21.5% to settle at $0.5801 after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 20.2% to close at $1.55.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 19.1% to close at $0.9398.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) jumped 18.7% to close at $39.93. The company announced that it commenced drilling of two back-to-back production wells at the Kruh block.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 18.5% to close at $27.82 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 18.2% to close at $2.92. TRACON Pharma reported FDA approval of amended ENVASARC protocol.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) gained 17.2% to close at $2.39.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares rose 16.6% to close at $5.40 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 15.8% to close at $1.05.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) jumped 15.8% to close at $42.61. Shares closed down more than 30% Wednesday. The company responded and said it disagreed with the accuracy of the report. Analysts at Canaccord and Piper defended the stock.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) gained 15.7% to close at $23.37.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) surged 14.9% to close at $0.6982.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 14.3% to close at $1.3835.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 13.8% to close at $1.90.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) rose 12.9% to settle at $20.99.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) surged 12.8% to close at $14.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 12.5% to close at $191.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued both Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares rose 11.8% to close at $70.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 guidance.
- Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) gained 11.7% to close at $8.91.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 13.1% to close at $10.70.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 7.5% to close at $5.29.
- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares gained 7.3% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.
Losers
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) shares tumbled 51.7% to close at $3.40 on Thursday after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided guidance.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 41.4% to close at $4.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dropped 39.5% to close at $0.7502 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 37.5% to close at $9.08 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dipped 27.5% to close at $0.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) declined 23.9% to close at $11.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) dropped 22.2% to settle at $1.26.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 22.1% to close at $63.80. ACM Research recently reported a 3-for-1 stock split.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares fell 22.1% to close at $38.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Asana from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $32.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 21.7% to close at $3.21. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) shares fell 21.7% to close at $1.08 after climbing around 42% on Wednesday.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $2.98 after the company announced pricing of an $8 million private placement at-the-market.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) fell 21.3% to close at $8.92. SuRo Capital reported FY21 net asset value of $11.72. BTIG maintained SuRo Capital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 19.5% to close at $1.20.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) dipped 19% to close at $2.56 following Q4 results.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 18.7% to close at $5.51.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 18.6% to close at $1.93. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 18.3% to close at $16.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) fell 17.8% to close at $1.89. NexImmune filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 17.7% to close at $1.40 after gaining around 84% on Wednesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 17.5% to close at $35.76.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 17.5% to close at $47.04.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) dropped 17.5% to close at $8.65 following Q4 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 17.3% to close at $1.87. Acorda Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.67 per share.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) fell 17.2% to close at $0.7348.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) dropped 17.1% to $3.10 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 16.7% to close at $2.44.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) fell 16.6% to close at $18.94.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) dipped 15.8% to close at $52.52 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 15.8% to close at $7.59. Baozun reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 5.2% year-on-year to $497.9 million.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) dipped 14.1% to close at $21.68.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 13.9% to settle at $10.75 after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.9% to close at $17.77.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) dipped 9.6% to close at $10.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 9.4% to settle at $10.08 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 6.5% to close at $2.30. MoneyLion posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $33.999 million.
