Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 109 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Highs And Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) .

. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) 's stock dropped the most, trading down 59.72% to reach a new 52-week low.

shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $219.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.

stock drifted down 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $120.19.

stock hit a yearly low of $99.50. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

shares fell to $159.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.83%.

shares set a new yearly low of $108.47 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.

shares fell to $43.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $68.55 and moving down 3.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $98.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 15.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $176.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.6%.

stock drifted down 0.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.66.

stock hit $31.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.80 and moving down 0.63%.

shares were down 10.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.02.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.39. The stock traded down 4.12%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.91. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $22.58. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.59 and moving down 0.44%.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.04.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.65. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.64 and moving down 1.84%.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.26. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.02. Shares traded down 0.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.47. Shares traded down 5.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock traded down 4.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.37 and moving down 0.96%.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.85. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.91. Shares traded down 8.42%.

shares were down 59.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.12. The stock traded down 1.87%.

stock hit $12.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%.

shares were up 6.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.37.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.87. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.34. The stock traded down 0.35%.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

stock hit $23.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.27. Shares traded down 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Tuesday, moving down 0.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock traded down 1.7%.

stock hit $5.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.62%.

stock drifted down 4.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Tuesday, moving down 8.94%.

stock drifted down 3.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.35.

stock hit $8.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

stock drifted down 35.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 24.24% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.64. Shares traded down 6.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.80 and moving down 6.78%.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.87. Shares traded down 1.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded down 1.48%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

shares fell to $4.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.

shares moved down 1.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.16, drifting down 1.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.29 and moving up 0.72%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

shares moved down 3.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95, drifting down 3.19%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

shares fell to $0.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

shares were down 29.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31.

shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

stock hit $4.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.53. Shares traded down 0.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.22 and moving down 4.49%.

stock hit $0.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 5.06%.

shares fell to $11.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 2.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.0%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.

stock hit $1.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.67%.

stock hit $0.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock traded down 19.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Tuesday, moving down 5.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Tuesday, moving down 5.85%. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock drifted down 7.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.

