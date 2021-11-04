 Skip to main content

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) shares gained 99.2% to settle at $15.44. FAT Brands recently announced plans to acquire Fazoli’s Restaurant Chain for $130 million.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) jumped 92.6% to close at $28.89 on Wednesday as the company priced its initial public offering of 20,192,307 shares at $15.00 per share.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares surged 59% to close at $122.12 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies commented on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) rose 41.8% to settle at $3.87 after the company received final approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 38% to close at $9.11 after it was announced the company will be acquired by Atlas. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 37.4% to close at $7.94 following strong Q3 sales.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) jumped 31.5% to close at $61.47 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) jumped 29.7% to settle at $144.98 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong earnings forecast for FY21.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 26.4% to close at $6.99. Onion Global announced closing of $25 million private placement.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) rose 24.8% to close at $40.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) jumped 23.2% to close at $42.27.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 22.3% to close at $45.25 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) gained 20.3% to settle at $4.81.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) jumped 19.9% to settle at $28.96. The company posted Q3 results.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) rose 19.7% to close at $13.64 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) gained 19.5% to settle at $12.82.
  • PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) jumped 19.4% to settle at $8.42. PolyPid is expected to report Q3 financial results and operational highlights on November 10, 2021.
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares gained 18.6% to close at $53.46. Glaukos is expected to release Q3 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) gained 17.3% to settle at $4.14.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) rose 17.2% to close at $15.10.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 17% to close at $48.02 following strong Q3 results.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 16.6% to close at $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised guidance.
  • Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) surged 16.1% to close at $32.89. The company reported quarterly results.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 15.7% to close at $12.50. Beyond Air is expected to report financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
  • Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) jumped 15.7% to settle at $64.25 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG) gained 15.5% to settle at $47.59 following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also announced plans to purchase up to $425 million of common stock in modified Dutch auction tender offer.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 15.2% to close at $19.30 on the heels of three new announcements from the company outlining strategic plans to help with its turnaround. Bed Bath & Beyond increased the amount of its three-year share buyback to $1 billion and also announced the launch of a new digital marketplace to expand in the Home & Baby categories. Bed Bath & Beyond and Kroger announced a collaboration for a national e-commerce experience and in-store pilot.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) gained 15.2% to close at $25.33. Maxeon Solar Technologies is expected to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 17, 2021.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) rose 15.1% to close at $8.09 following Q3 results.
  • Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) gained 15.1% to settle at $10.01 following Q3 results.
  • LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) jumped 14.7% to close at $89.71 on upbeat quarterly results.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 14.6% to settle at $31.73 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) rose 14.5% to close at $32.24. Poly (unveiled its updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms.
  • Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK) gained 14.4% to settle at $9.35.
  • Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) climbed 13.2% to close at $22.29 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose 13% to close at $41.87 following Q1 results.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) climbed 11.3% to close at $43.18 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) climbed 10.8% to close at $19.34 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 worldwide Ocaliva sales guidance.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) gained 10.7% to settle at $34.99.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) rose 10.5% to close at $8.35 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 9.9% to close at $281.82.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 9.8% to close at $27.45 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) gained 9.2% to close at $12.00.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 9.2% to settle at $13.38.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) climbed 8.2% to close at $49.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 6.6% to close at $45.72 following Lyft's Q3 earnings results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 5.5% to close at $218.33 in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond and other popular Wall Street Bets stocks following announcements from Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 5.2% to close at $40.79.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) gained 5.3% to close at $8.00 after the company announced the European Medicines Agency granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company's CPI-613 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) dipped 36.1% to close at $20.85 on Wednesday after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 31.4% to close at $7.55 on Wednesday. Local News reported 'Richmond casino referendum: Urban ONE rolled the dice, but the race is too close to call.'
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) shares dipped 29.7% to close at $0.5624 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) fell 29.4% to close at $13.70.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) fell 29.3% to settle at $4.75 after the company reported pricing of $4 million public offering and NASDAQ listing.
  • Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) dropped 27.9% to close at $7.22 following Q3 results.
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) dipped 26.2% to settle at $4.82 following Q3 results.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) fell 25.2% to close at $2.55 after the company priced its previously announced public offering of 16,350,000 units of the Company at $3.07 per unit.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares dipped 24.9% to close at $65.47 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it will wind down its 'Zillow Offers' service.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) fell 24.4% to close at $4.76.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) fell 23% to close at $22.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) fell 22% to close at $42.81 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 19.4% to close at $18.92 after the company reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11% year-on-year, to $376.9 million.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) dropped 19% to settle at $72.81 following Q2 earnings.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) dipped 19% to close at $10.21 following Q3 results.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) fell 18.8% to settle at $21.48 following Q3 results.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 18.8% to close at $12.73. WHO's Technical Advisory Group recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin. Ocugen is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares fell 18.7% to close at $5.52 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) declined 18.1% to close at $12.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 17.1% to settle at $7.13. OLB Group reported a $25 million private placement priced at the market.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 16.5% to close at $298.09. Avis Budget Group shares climbed 108% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 16.5% to close at $4.50.
  • Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NN) dropped 15.5% to settle at $8.43.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 15.1% to close at $3.20.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) dipped 15.1% to close at $19.61.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) fell 14.5% to settle at $39.67 following Q3 results.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 14.4% to close at $8.06. Enjoy Technology is expected to report third quarter financial results on November 11, 2021.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares dipped 14.1% to settle at $66.75 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) declined 14% to close at $43.06 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Mistras Group, Inc (NYSE: MG) fell 13.37% to close at $9.56 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dipped 13.5% to settle at $5.75 following Q3 results.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) fell 12.6% to close at $42.71 after reporting Q3 results.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 12.3% to close at $2.00 after the company reported $5 million equity financing with an institutional investor.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dipped 11.8% to close at $29.81 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) declined 10% to close at $1.71 on Wednesday after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) dipped 10% to close at $151.48 on earnings miss.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) shares fell 8.1% to settle at $43.42 after the company reported an offering of roughly 21.48 million common shares.

